May 22 British high-tech plastics firm Victrex
Plc reported a fall in its half-year profit as
destocking by customers in the first quarter hurt sales while
margins contracted as a result of higher investment and raw
material costs.
However, the company said it had recovered from the
destocking in the second quarter and that sales volumes since
the end of the first half had been strong.
Victrex, whose key PEEK polymer product is used in aircraft
components, car parts and surgical instruments, also hiked its
interim dividend by 13 percent to 9 pence per share.
For the first half, Victrex said pretax profit fell 4
percent to 46.2 million pounds ($73 million).
Revenue dropped 2 percent to 105.6 million pounds.
Revenue in its Polymer Solutions business -- which
contributed 77 percent to the company's revenue last year --
fell 4 percent as a result of the customer destocking.
However, revenue at its Invibio business, which caters to
medical device makers, rose 5 percent and the company said
margins for the business had remained strong and broadly stable.
Shares in the company were up 3 percent at 1,317 pence at
0703 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have
gained 16 percent so far this year.