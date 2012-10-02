European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON Oct 2 Victrex PLC : * Mirabaud puts Victrex onto its "best ideas" list * "If we are right, then Victrex is a business that already has close to a global monopoly in the supply of a high value product, the end markets for which have strong growth potential," Mirabaud writes in a note.
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday, while investors cheered retailer Ocado's first international deal.