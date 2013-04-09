April 9 High-tech plastics maker Victrex Plc
estimated a 1 percent rise in sales in the six months
to March 31, driven by its biggest division, Victrex Polymer
Solutions, whose clients include Boeing Co.
Victrex, which estimated first-half sales volumes at 1,392
tonnes, compared with 1,377 tonnes last year, said its initial
order book for April was robust.
The company said the Victrex Polymer Solutions business,
whose products are used in aircraft, cars and electronics, had
performed particularly well in the second quarter. The division
accounted for 77 percent of Victrex's overall revenue of 219.8
million pounds ($335.9 million) in 2012.
However, at Invibio Biomaterial Solutions -- Victrex's other
division, which makes plastic orthopaedic and dental implants --
the company estimated a 5 percent fall in first-half revenue to
24.2 million pounds, hurt by slow demand from certain spinal
implant customers.
Victrex shares closed at 1,595 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Monday.