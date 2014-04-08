April 8 British specialty plastics maker Victrex Plc warned that currency exchange rate movements would hurt its results in the second half of the year ending September.

Victrex, which generates about 97 percent of its revenue outside the UK, also said the adverse impact would continue into the next financial year.

The company, whose PEEK polymer is used in aircraft components, car parts, surgical implants and engineering equipment for oil and gas companies, said sales volumes for the first half ended March 31 rose 14 percent to 1584 tonnes.

"We remain very mindful of a much tougher year-on-year comparative for the second half, and of currency headwinds," the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)