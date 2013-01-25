By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 25 Internet video ads, long a
sideshow in the online advertising market, are gaining in
importance to marketers and Web publishers as they look to
capitalize on consumers' changing viewing habits and tap a $70
billion television market.
The ever-expanding array of gadgets that display online
video, from tablets to Internet-connected TVs and DVD players,
along with technology such as social media that facilitates
distribution, has spurred new interest.
The growing trend means websites like Google Inc's
YouTube, Yahoo, AOL and Hulu have a better shot
at tapping the mother lode of television advertising budgets,
though video ads have a long way to go before they become as
dominant a part of the marketing landscape as TV ads.
Research firm eMarketer says video is the fastest growing
form of online advertising, with spending increasing 46 percent
last year, and outpacing popular formats such as search ads and
display ads.
Google does not break out financial results for its YouTube
business, but CEO Larry Page said on Tuesday that spending among
YouTube's top 100 advertisers increased by more than 50 percent
in 2012 compared with the year before.
There have been media reports that Facebook is developing a
video ad service, and analysts will likely be looking for
answers on that avenue when the social networking giant delivers
its quarterly results on Wednesday.
At Yahoo, "one of our highest priorities was to create more
online video experiences, because that's where the demand is for
advertising," said Tim Morse, the former Yahoo finance chief who
became CFO of video advertising technology company Adap.TV this
month.
Advertisers are increasingly fond of video ads, Morse said,
because of the similarities to TV.
"It's the closest to what they've had offline. They're
looking for the same kind of medium where they can connect with
consumers," he told Reuters.
TURNING POINT
Chevrolet has been running online video ads for several
years, but significantly ramped up its activities and investment
in 2012, said Carolin Probst-Iyer, the manager of digital
consumer engagement for the General Motors division.
"Last year was a bit of a turning point," she said, as
Chevrolet put greater emphasis on creating original video ads
and looking for new ways to distribute spots, rather than simply
running existing TV ads on YouTube and TV network websites.
One recent ad for the buzz-worthy new Corvette Stingray was
viewed more times on mobile devices than it was on PCs, she
said.
For Web publishers, video ads are good business. While
typical banner ad rates can generate a few dollars per thousand
views, video ad rates can reach $20 per thousand views, said
eMarketer's David Hallerman.
"All of the Internet advertising to date has come from print
sources," such as newspapers, magazines and yellow pages, said
RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney.
"We're are at a point where television ad budgets are likely
to come online."
The explosion of new screens such as smartphones and tablets
greatly increases the venues where consumers can watch video,
whether they're at their desks or on a bus. And social
networking, which makes it easy for users to share favorite
videos, has given marketers added incentive to produce video ads
that can gain additional exposure by tapping into the social
slipstream.
YouTube's head of industry development, Suzie Reider, said
marketers are increasingly developing ads that are tailored for
specific audiences, making it more likely that Web surfers will
actually watch them.
"We're living in a day and age where nobody has to watch an
ad that they don't want to watch," said Reider. "You can skip
them on the Web, you can skip them on TV."
To make its website more appealing to advertisers, YouTube
has helped create hundreds of "premium channels" featuring
professionally produced video as opposed to the amateur clips
YouTube is famous for. And it's developed a type of video ad
that users can skip after five seconds - advertisers only pay if
the ad is watched all the way through.
PRICE DEFLATION?
Despite the growth in Web video ad spending, which eMarketer
estimates reached $2.93 billion in the United States last year,
the firm said the spending still represents only about 10
percent of the broader online advertising market.
And that is a mere drop in the bucket compared with the $68
billion that Kantar Media estimates was spent on television
advertising in 2011.
One potential constraint is the way big brands and agencies
organize their marketing budgets, says Pivotal Research Group
analyst Brian Wieser. Online video ads are typically funded from
Web ad budgets rather than a much larger pool set aside for TV.
Analysts also note that the rich rates websites collect for
video ads will decrease as more Internet sites open to ads -
something that's already happening thanks to technology that
automatically pairs ads with videos on websites.
Still, many analysts and industry executives are optimistic
about what they see as the bigger picture.
"The number of people watching TV seems to be stagnating or
declining, and the number of people turning to the Internet for
entertainment is surging," said RBC's Mahaney. "It almost
inevitably drives these TV budgets online"