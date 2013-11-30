MUMBAI Nov 30 India's diversified Videocon Industries proposes to seek shareholder approval to raise up to 50 billion rupees ($800 million), the company said on Saturday.

The funds could be raised through various means, such as the issue of shares or foreign currency convertible bonds, the company told the stock exchange in a statement. ($1=62.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)