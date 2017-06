Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Videocon Industries and BPCL rise after Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) says it has found significant gas reserves off the coast of Mozambique.

BPCL and Videocon own 10 percent each in the Mozambique block.

The Anadarko find is the latest oil and gas find to be made by Western companies in East African waters. * Videocon rises 6 percent, while BPCL gains 2.9 percent.