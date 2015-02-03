MUMBAI Feb 3 A consortium that includes India's
Videocon Industries Ltd and Brazilian state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) has
discovered new light crude oil in the Sergipe basin off Brazil's
Northeast coast, Videocon said on Tuesday.
Videocon Industries' shares rose as much as 16 percent in
morning trade after the announcement, which it called the
largest discovery of petroleum this year by the consortium.
The discovery in the BM-SEAL-11 exploration block is one of
several in recent years in an area believed to hold more than 1
billion barrels of recoverable oil, or enough to supply all
needs in the United States for nearly 2 months.
Petrobras had in a securities filing last month said
drilling in a well on the Farfan prospect found new light crude
oil as well as natural gas. It expects to start producing oil in
the area in 2018.
Drilling results on the third appraisal well 3-SES-186,
located about 10 kilometres from the discovery well Farfan,
found presence of a new light oil accumulation with a total
thickness of 68 meters in shallower reservoirs, a Videocon
statement said.
Petrobras owns 60 percent of BM-SEAL-11 and is the operator,
with the rest being owned by IBV Brasil SA, a 50-50 joint
venture between Videocon and BPRL Ventures NV, a unit of the
upstream arm of Indian state-run oil marketing company Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)