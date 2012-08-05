NEW YORK Aug 5 Videogame maker Activision
Blizzard may see its share price rise significantly,
helped by the impending release of a new game and a recent
business partnership in China, financial newsweekly Barron's
reported in its Aug. 6 edition.
Activision shares, which are down about 10 percent this year
and are currently trading at about $11.25, could rise as much as
50 percent due to new products and improved cost-cutting, with
one analyst at BMO Capital Markets predicting the stock to hit
$17, Barron's said.
Activision, which is debt-free and repurchased shares in the
first half of 2012, recently formed a partnership with Tencent
Holdings, China's largest Internet provider, to make
its popular "Call of Duty" game available online.
Like its competitors, the Santa Monica-based company's share
price has fallen due to a slowdown in demand for packaged
videogames used with traditional game consoles, challenged by
the growing popularity of cheaper products played on smartphones
and tablets, Barron's reported.