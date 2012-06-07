* Nintendo and its rivals bet on dual-screen gaming
* Japanese Wii maker has most to lose
* Game publishers Activision, Take Two voice doubts
By Liana B. Baker and Malathi Nayak
LOS ANGELES, June 7 Nintendo's new
holiday-ready "Wii U" gaming console marks the biggest bet so
far on a concept that two screens are better than one.
Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo touted
features at the industry's biggest annual gathering this week
that let gamers employ a separate display in tandem with their
TVs. Publishers like Ubisoft are designing games that
will make use of this second screen - like a companion display
you can glance at while the main action proceeds on your TV.
The videogame industry is looking for ways to hold fickle
gamers' interest as its base is increasingly drawn toward more
casual games on the Internet or on mobile devices such as Apple
Inc's iPad.
The jury is still out on whether the adoption of a second
screen is enough to jumpstart a $78.5 billion videogame industry
that saw U.S. hardware sales fall more than 30 percent in April,
the latest reported month, according to NPD Research.
Nintendo, whose Wii U was the big unveil of the E3 expo,
hopes the new "GamePad" controller with its own 6.2-inch
touchscreen will be the differentiator against the Xbox and
PlayStation. The Wii U represents the only significant new
console until at least 2013 when Microsoft or Sony are expected
to unveil new hardware.
It's the Japanese console maker - which sent waves through
the industry with the then-groundbreaking, motion-controlled Wii
in 2006 - that may have the most at stake, as it tries to claw
its way back up to the pinnacle while stemming heavy losses.
The supplementary screen concept had not been talk of E3
until this year. Using two screens to play a game is nothing new
as PC gamers have been using an extra screen or two to chat and
strategize for at least a decade.
Many remain skeptical. Strauss Zelnick, Chief Executive of
Take Two Interactive, the publishers of the blockbuster
"Grand Theft Auto" titles, said a second screen will not be a
game changer because people like to be immersed, not distracted.
"It's hard for you to imagine pulling your eyes away from the
core screen to another screen and not missing something along
the way," Zelnick said in an interview.
But all agree: ultimately the gamers will decide.
"You don't really get game consoles until you actually touch
it," Nintendo's global president Satoru Iwata said. "People are
really going to 'get' the (Wii U) when they actually use it."
BETTING ON TWO
Nintendo argues that a second screen offers so-called
asymmetrical game play, meaning several players can play the
same game in different ways in the same room. The company
envisions a scenario where an avid gamer in a household uses the
more advanced tablet controller to play a game with family
members who might be novices and holding Wii remotes.
"It enables players of different abilities to play the same
game and still have a enjoyable experience," said Scott Moffitt,
Nintendo of America's executive vice president of sales and
marketing.
Secondary screens can display anything from weapons or items
collected into a game to maps that help players navigate a
complicated in-game universe. Console makers appear to be taking
a cue from the mobile industry, where gaming has grown faster on
tablets and smart phones than in the dedicated gaming market.
Taking a page from Nintendo, Microsoft unveiled an app
called "SmartGlass" on Monday that lets gamers turn their
tablets or phones into screens that can be used in Xbox games.
Microsoft showed an example of a gamer drawing a football play
on a screen in Electronic Arts' "Madden NFL" game without an
opponent seeing it.
And Sony announced new content for its "Little Big Planet"
adventure kids' game where its handheld Vita can be used as an
additional screen in conjunction with the PlayStation 3. Jack
Tretton, the executive who runs PlayStation in the United
States, says Sony will offer consumers the option of having some
games on a second screen, but won't force consumers to adopt it.
"We're not going to go into exclusive second-screen gaming.
It's going to be an adjunct to what we do. It's a similar
approach we had to motion gaming," Tretton said in an interview.
In the Warner Bros Wii U Batman game, showed off this week,
the screen was used to scan a crime scene for evidence, for
example. The screen can work independently, so one family member
can watch TV while another plays a game with the controller.
Some game makers are throwing their support behind
dual-screen action, with at least 23 games so far in development
for the Wii U, according to Nintendo. Ubisoft is making eight
games for the Wii U incorporating the screen: like Zombie U,
where players can send out zombie hoards using Nintendo's
GamePad.
But the industry's biggest players remain cautious, meaning
franchises such as "Grand Theft Auto" and "Call of Duty" will
watch from the sidelines for now.
And without the right games employing the screens, the
technology may be a tough sell, according to Roy Bahat, the
president of the video game website IGN.
"Ultimately what will make the two screens work or not is if
somebody creates an incredible game. Without that, it is
meaningless," Bahat said.
Eric Hirshberg, the chief executive of Activision
Publishing, the unit of Activision Blizzard that
oversees the most successful shooter franchise globally, "Call
of Duty," also has doubts.
"I am interested in a second screen as a way to further the
immersive experience of the game on the main screen, not a way
to distract me from it or give me irrelevant additional
information," Hirshberg said.
It's a "game enhancer and not a game changer."