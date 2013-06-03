June 3 Videotron Ltd on Monday sold C$400 million ($388 million) of senior unsecured notes in a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 5.625 percent notes, due June 15, 2025, were priced at par to yield 344.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of National Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the bookrunning managers, to the term sheet said.