* Said on Tuesday that on general meeting its shareholders decided to pay an annual dividend for the 2013/2014 fiscal year of 0.08 zlotys per share

* The company's shareholders decided to divide the FY 2013/2014 net profit of 813,609.81 zlotys ($231,113) and allocate 570,367.25 zlotys to spare capital and 243,242.56 zlotys to dividend payout

* FY 2013/2014 dividend will be paid on Jan. 30, 2015

