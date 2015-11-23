(Adds detail, quotes, background)

VIENNA Nov 23 Vienna Insurance Group AG said late on Monday its nine-month pretax profit slid 60 percent to 175.3 million euros ($186.45 million) as Austria's biggest insurer struggled with low interest rates and suffered a write-down related to its computer systems.

Gross premiums edged down 1.8 percent to 6.9 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, compared with the same period last year, the company said. Its combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident business - slipped 0.2 percentage point to 96.9 percent.

A review of its computer systems had found that some of them would most likely not meet current or future needs, VIG said.

"The balance sheet items covering these programs or program sections are therefore being written down by 195 million euros," it said in a statement.

The "other expenses" entry in its results more than doubled to 430.8 million euros in the first nine months of the year from 154.9 million a year earlier.

"The decline in the ordinary financial result due to the ongoing low level of interest rates, which also made it necessary to form a precaution for personnel provisions in Austria ... affected the result," VIG said in a statement, repeating similar language in August referring to pension funds.

The company said its Czech business contributed the most to pretax profit, though that figure still fell 1.3 percent. Romania and the "remaining" area that includes the Baltic states and Balkan countries were the only geographic segments where pretax profits increased. ($1 = 0.9402 euro)