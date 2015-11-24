VIENNA Nov 24 Vienna Insurance Group
has abandoned hopes of keeping 2015 profit steady after taking a
195 million euro ($207.7 million) impairment charge on its
information technology systems, Chief Executive Peter Hagen told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"If we had known when formulating the outlook that we would
have a 195 million value adjustment then the outlook would have
looked different," he said after Austria's biggest insurer
booked the writedown, hitting nine-month results.
He said Vienna Insurance was sticking to its policy of
paying out 30 percent of net profit as a dividend, and said it
was seeing the first signs of a recovery in the Polish motor
insurance market, which has been hit by intense competition.
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich;
Editing by Francois Murphy)