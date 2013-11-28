VIENNA Nov 28 Third-quarter profit before tax
at Vienna Insurance Group fell 22 percent, it said on
Thursday, weighed down by tough markets in Romania and problems
at its motor insurance business in Italy.
Emerging Europe's biggest insurer generated pretax profit of
110 million euros ($149.3 million) as premiums dropped 6 percent
to 2.02 billion euros. Its combined ratio - a key measure of
profitability - deteriorated to 102.3 from 97.6 a year earlier,
the company said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected profit
before tax to fall by 27 percent to 104 million euros on steady
premiums of 2.15 billion.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)