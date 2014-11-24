VIENNA Nov 24 Vienna Airport minority investor Petrus Advisers said on Monday it was rallying support from other shareholders, who together represent a 23-percent stake, for a higher bid from Australia's IFM Investors for a holding in the airport.

Australia's IFM Investors is offering to buy between 20 and 29.9 percent in Vienna Airport for 80 euros a share. The subscription period runs to Dec. 12. Shares in Vienna Airport closed at 76 euros ($94.44).

"There is no one who is happy that someone wants to take the Airport away from us for 80 euros," said Klaus Umek, managing partner at London-based investment firm Petrus Advisers which he said holds a 3.5 percent stake in Vienna Airport.

"We have talked to investors we are friendly with," Umek told Reuters in a phone conversation, adding the group of five investors together hold around 23 percent of the company.

Umek said a better bid would make it easier for IFM to get above its minimum threshold of 20 percent. Over the weekend, he published in Austrian newspaper Der Standard an open letter to IFM calling for a better offer.

Vienna Airport's shares jumped more than 18 percent last month after IFM said it planned to buy into the airport operator. They stood at around 62 euros shortly before IFM's offer.

Petrus Advisers started investing in Vienna Airport in 2011 and had subsequently shown interest in buying real estate assets from Vienna Airport, but no deal took place. Umek said his firm did not have to publish details of its stake.

Umek said he was happy with Vienna Airport's management and was expecting a higher dividend next year. In October, Vienna Airport said it may raise its dividend after deciding on long-term investment plans.

IFM said in an email it had included future dividends in its offer and expected that its bid would be accepted.

Bernhard Ruttensdorfer, fund manager at Ringturm, which he said holds around 3 percent in Vienna Airport, told Reuters there had been discussions with Petrus about the IFM offer. He declined to give details.

The province of lower Austria and the city of Vienna each hold 20 percent of Vienna Airport and a foundation representing airport employees has 10 percent, leaving a 50-percent free float that IFM could tap. ($1 = 0.8048 euro) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Crispian Balmer)