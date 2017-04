VIENNA Oct 13 Australia's IFM Investors has no plans to buy more than a 29.9 percent stake in Vienna Airport and sees itself as a supportive long-term investor, it said on Monday.

IFM said its offer to buy up to 29.9 percent for 80 euros per share, a 29.7 percent premium over Friday's closing price, depended on it acquiring at least 20 percent. (Reporting By Angelika Gruber, writing by Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Jane Merriman)