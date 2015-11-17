* Earnings (EBIT) 49.6 mln euros vs poll forecast of 48.7
mln
* Now expects 2015 net profit of more than 95 mln euros
* Previous forecast was for at least 85 mln euros
* Expects dividend for 2015 to increase
VIENNA, Nov 17 Vienna Airport raised
its full-year revenue and net profit forecasts on Tuesday after
a combination of lower costs and higher passenger numbers
boosted third-quarter earnings by 16 percent.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 49.6 million
euros ($52.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, slightly
above an average forecast of 48.7 million in a Reuters poll.
"It is primarily (due to) cost reductions and productivity
increases that we were able to achieve," Chief Financial Officer
Guenther Ofner told Reuters. "The energy situation also helps
us. Energy prices are lower and our consumption has fallen."
Vienna Airport said it had both lowered staff costs and
saved money on services from outside suppliers.
The company raised its full-year net profit estimate to more
than 95 million euros from a previous forecast of at least 85
million euros. It also increased its revenue forecast slightly
to more than 650 million euros from more than 645 million.
Ofner said it was fair to presume the company would raise
its dividend from last year's 1.65 euros a share.
"Fundamentally, one can say for 2016 that there is nothing
to suggest that one should view the year 2016 with concern,"
Ofner told Reuters.
($1 = 0.9381 euros)
