* Earnings (EBIT) 49.6 mln euros vs poll forecast of 48.7 mln

* Now expects 2015 net profit of more than 95 mln euros

* Previous forecast was for at least 85 mln euros

* Expects dividend for 2015 to increase (Adds detail, background, CFO quotes)

VIENNA, Nov 17 Vienna Airport raised its full-year revenue and net profit forecasts on Tuesday after a combination of lower costs and higher passenger numbers boosted third-quarter earnings by 16 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 49.6 million euros ($52.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, slightly above an average forecast of 48.7 million in a Reuters poll.

"It is primarily (due to) cost reductions and productivity increases that we were able to achieve," Chief Financial Officer Guenther Ofner told Reuters. "The energy situation also helps us. Energy prices are lower and our consumption has fallen."

Vienna Airport said it had both lowered staff costs and saved money on services from outside suppliers.

The company raised its full-year net profit estimate to more than 95 million euros from a previous forecast of at least 85 million euros. It also increased its revenue forecast slightly to more than 650 million euros from more than 645 million.

Ofner said it was fair to presume the company would raise its dividend from last year's 1.65 euros a share.

"Fundamentally, one can say for 2016 that there is nothing to suggest that one should view the year 2016 with concern," Ofner told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Francois Murphy; editing by David Clarke)