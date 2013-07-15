Global auditor watchdog sets up home in Tokyo, Japan hopes to attract more institutions
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
VIENNA, July 15 Vienna Insurance Group has agreed to sell its majority holding in Bulgarian pension fund Doverie to Britain's United Capital PLC, it said on Monday.
VIG, which said pension funds were not part of its core business, said Doverie had more than 1.25 million contributors and almost 1.8 billion lev ($1.2 billion) under management as of the end of 2012.
"We want to focus even more on our insurance activities in property and life insurance on the Bulgarian market," Chief Executive Peter Hagen said in a statement.
"We are convinced that Doverie will continue to fulfil its role as leading pension fund in Bulgaria for the benefit of its members," he added.
United Capital PLC is a small business support services company based in Essex, England. ($1 = 1.4981 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
April 3 Australian shares are expected to inch down on Monday, extending losses into the new quarter and tracking Wall Street, which ended lower in the previous session. Chinese iron ore futures, London copper and global oil prices fell on Friday, indicative of a rough session for material and energy stocks in the region. The local share price index futures was up 0.12 percent or 7 points at 5,855, representing a 9.9-point discount t
NEW YORK, April 2 Tesla Inc, the U.S. luxury electric car maker, said on Sunday first-quarter vehicle deliveries jumped 69 percent from a year ago to a quarterly record of 25,000 vehicles, bouncing back from delays in the previous quarter.