BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
VIENNA Dec 2 Vienna Insurance Chief Executive Peter Hagen will leave the company at the end of December over strategic differences and will be succeeded by Elisabeth Stadler, the insurer said on Wednesday.
"Due to differences in opinion regarding the future strategic orientation and steering of the Group, Peter Hagen will be leaving his position as Chairman of the Managing Board of the Vienna Insurance Group on 31 December 2015 in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board," it said in a statement.
Vienna Insurance in September agreed to expand its managing board and added Stadler as a deputy board member as of Jan. 1 2016.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: