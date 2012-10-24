* Vienna eyes small to mid-sized acquisitions - CEO
* CEO highlights potential in Ukraine market
* No plans for share buyback at this stage
VIENNA, Oct 24 Vienna Insurance Group
is keen on Ukraine's market potential as it pursues growth in
central and eastern Europe with small takeovers, Chief Executive
Peter Hagen said.
Hagen told reporters on Wednesday the Austrian group was
reviewing "two or three" potential takeover candidates in the
region in deals that would be worth less than 100 million euros
($130 million).
Vienna Insurance was eager to play an active role in
Ukraine, where it ranks third or fourth by market share and was
making money in a very fragmented market.
If Ukraine's per-capita spending on insurance doubles to 100
euros - roughly the level in Romania - the company stood to
generate an extra 500 million euros of premium income there,
assuming it hits its average market share of nearly 20 percent,
Hagen said.
"Ukraine has good chances to come close to Romania if not
surpass it", in terms of market importance, he added.
Vienna was outbid when Talanx, Germany's third-largest
insurer, bought Poland's number-two player Warta from Belgium's
KBC for 770 million euros as part of a series of sales
required by EU regulators.
That would have been Vienna's biggest deal by far, but the
company remains content for now to do small to mid-sized
transactions and conserve cash given changes in regulation and
rating agency methodologies which both stand to impact the
insurance sector.
Vienna has a 1.5 billion euro war chest to snap up assets by
sellers who have reached limits to growth potential in the
region, or have to divest to handle problems at home, he said.
A complicating issues is some companies' need to weigh how
much capital would be freed up by divestments, versus the
impairment charges they wouldface for selling assets at prices
below what they paid before the financial crisis.
Vienna Insurance has no plans to buy back shares as a way to
help support its stock price, because its free float is already
relatively low at around 30 percent, deterring big investors,
Hagen said.
"I would only make the problem worse by reducing the free
float even more," he said.
Strong business in emerging European markets helped
second-quarter pretax profit at Vienna Insurance rise 7.8
percent to 150.3 million euros, beating market expectations as
premiums grew by nearly a fifth.
The group has focused on growth markets in emerging Europe
and makes half its profit is central and eastern Europe.
