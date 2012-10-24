* Vienna eyes small to mid-sized acquisitions - CEO

* CEO highlights potential in Ukraine market

* No plans for share buyback at this stage (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Oct 24 Vienna Insurance Group is keen on Ukraine's market potential as it pursues growth in central and eastern Europe with small takeovers, Chief Executive Peter Hagen said.

Hagen told reporters on Wednesday the Austrian group was reviewing "two or three" potential takeover candidates in the region in deals that would be worth less than 100 million euros ($130 million).

Vienna Insurance was eager to play an active role in Ukraine, where it ranks third or fourth by market share and was making money in a very fragmented market.

If Ukraine's per-capita spending on insurance doubles to 100 euros - roughly the level in Romania - the company stood to generate an extra 500 million euros of premium income there, assuming it hits its average market share of nearly 20 percent, Hagen said.

"Ukraine has good chances to come close to Romania if not surpass it", in terms of market importance, he added.

Vienna was outbid when Talanx, Germany's third-largest insurer, bought Poland's number-two player Warta from Belgium's KBC for 770 million euros as part of a series of sales required by EU regulators.

That would have been Vienna's biggest deal by far, but the company remains content for now to do small to mid-sized transactions and conserve cash given changes in regulation and rating agency methodologies which both stand to impact the insurance sector.

Vienna has a 1.5 billion euro war chest to snap up assets by sellers who have reached limits to growth potential in the region, or have to divest to handle problems at home, he said.

A complicating issues is some companies' need to weigh how much capital would be freed up by divestments, versus the impairment charges they wouldface for selling assets at prices below what they paid before the financial crisis.

Vienna Insurance has no plans to buy back shares as a way to help support its stock price, because its free float is already relatively low at around 30 percent, deterring big investors, Hagen said.

"I would only make the problem worse by reducing the free float even more," he said.

Strong business in emerging European markets helped second-quarter pretax profit at Vienna Insurance rise 7.8 percent to 150.3 million euros, beating market expectations as premiums grew by nearly a fifth.

The group has focused on growth markets in emerging Europe and makes half its profit is central and eastern Europe. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Holmes)