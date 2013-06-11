BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
VIENNA, June 11 Vienna Insurance Group estimated on Tuesday it faced a hit of 40 million to 45 million euros ($53-59 million) after reinsurance from damage caused by widespread flooding in central Europe, twice the 20 million euros that 2002 floods caused.
It stressed that the overall assessment was still in flux, with the main reported damage so far in the Czech Republic and Austria. It was unable make predictions for Slovakia, Hungary and other countries along the Danube, but added that it would provide detailed data along with first-half results in August. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company