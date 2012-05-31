VIENNA May 31 Vienna Insurance Group wants to expand in Hungary, its outgoing chief executive told a magazine, predicting his successor would keep generating record profits.

"Our focus at the moment is on Hungary. We got in there too late," NEWS magazine quoted Guenter Geyer as saying in an interview. He did not elaborate on its expansion plans.

Peter Hagen, VIG's new chief executive, said it would be a "great challenge" to keep boosting the group's earnings, but Geyer was more upbeat.

"I already know now that Peter Hagen will deliver the best results of all time at the end of the year. We are programmed this way," he said, citing growth potential from its markets in emerging Europe.

Earlier this month, VIG said strong business in emerging European markets helped first-quarter pretax profit rise 6 percent to 151.4 million euros ($193.2 million). (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)