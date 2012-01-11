BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
VIENNA Jan 11 Austrian insurer Vienna Insurance played down the impact of financial woes in neighbouring Hungary, noting the country generated less than 1.5 percent of group sales.
Company officials also told reporters on Wednesday it could make acquisitions in Hungary and Moldova if interesting targets were available, adding it was eyeing potential growth opportunities in Poland and Ukraine as well.
It said it was safe from becoming a takeover target itself under provisions adopted by shareholders last year that give its core shareholder control over the company even should its stake fall below 50 percent from around 70 percent now. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.