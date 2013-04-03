BRIEF-China Strategic Holdings says CS Credit Ltd entered into loan agreement
* Unit CS Credit Limited entered into loan agreement with borrower
VIENNA, April 3 Vienna Insurance raised its dividend by 9 percent to 1.20 euros ($1.54) per share for 2012 on Wednesday after confirming record results for the year.
Emerging Europe's biggest insurer said pretax profit grew 5 percent to 587 million euros as premiums rose, helped by strong demand for life insurance in Poland.
Consolidated premiums rose 9 percent to 9.7 billion euros, while profit after taxes and minorities grew 10 percent to 446 million euros.
Vienna Insurance had reported preliminary results on Jan. 24.
($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Unit CS Credit Limited entered into loan agreement with borrower
* AS OF 1 JUNE 2017, 15:00 CET - SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR AN AGGREGATE 7.3 MILLION NEW BUWOG SHARES WERE EXERCISED IN RIGHTS OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)