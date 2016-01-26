(Adds detail, background)
VIENNA Jan 26 Vienna Insurance Group's
gross premiums dropped by 1.5 percent to 9.2 billion
euros ($10 billion) in 2015, the company said on Tuesday, citing
the impact of low interest rates.
The company, which abandoned its 2015 earnings target in
November because of a multimillion-euro impairment charge on its
IT systems, said it had shown restraint in the sale of
single-premium life insurance because of the continuing low-rate
environment.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast gross
written premiums of 9.11 billion euros.
Premiums in its property and casualty business rose 2
percent to 4.8 billion euros, while life premiums dropped by 5.8
percent to 4 billion euros. The smaller health segment recorded
a rise of 2.9 percent to 398 million euros.
Gross premiums fell in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia
and Poland, rising only in Romania and the company's "remaining"
markets, including the Balkans and Baltic states.
($1 = 0.9214 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle;
Editing by David Goodman)