VIENNA Aug 26 Vienna Insurance Group boosted pretax profit 41 percent in the first half to 290.9 million euros ($384 million) as premiums edged up 1 percent when adjusted for exchange rates, emerging Europe's biggest insurer said on Tuesday.

The company's combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident segments - improved to 97.1 percent from 99.8 in the year-earlier half.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected second-quarter profit before tax to more than treble to 143 million euros, bringing first-half profit before tax to 295 million.

