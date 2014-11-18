Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
VIENNA Nov 18 Third-quarter profit before tax at Vienna Insurance Group rose 27 percent as premiums edged up, Austria's biggest insurer said on Tuesday.
It generated pretax profit of 140 million euros ($174.6 million) as premiums rose 1.7 percent to 2.06 billion euros. Its combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident business - improved to 97.2 percent from 102.3 a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected pretax profit to rise 32 percent to 145 million euros, gross premiums up 2.3 percent to 2.07 billion and a combined ratio of 96.6.
(1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.