VIENNA Aug 22 First-half pretax profit at Vienna Insurance Group rose 6.9 percent to 301.7 million euros ($376.5 million), the company said on Wednesday, beating the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gross premiums grew 11.7 percent to 5.3 billion euros, it said in a statement, while its combined ratio fell to 96.6 percent versus the average estimate of 96.0 in the poll.

It maintained its 2012 outlook, saying it would focus "on strengthening organic growth by promoting business with existing companies. This will, however, not exclude the possibility of acquisitions rounding off the portfolio." ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)