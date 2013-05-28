BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA May 28 Vienna Insurance Group boosted first-quarter profit before tax 5.2 percent, it said on Tuesday, just above of analysts' estimates despite a decline in premiums and an unexpected rise in its combined ratio.
Emerging Europe's biggest insurer generated pretax profit of 159.4 million euros ($206.3 million) as premiums edged 1.5 percent lower to 2.7 billion euros, mainly due to a reduction in its single premium business in Poland.
Its combined ratio - a key measure of profitability - rose to 96.9 percent, missing market expectations for a decline.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected profit before tax of 158 million euros on unchanged premiums of 2.75 billion.
($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
May 31 Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to falling oil prices. Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated global oil market. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zeal