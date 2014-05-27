BRIEF-Swiss shareholder advisor Ethos still opposes Credit Suisse pay
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016
VIENNA May 27 First-quarter profit before tax at Vienna Insurance Group fell 4.7 percent to 151.8 million euros ($207.2 million)as premiums edged up 1 percent to 2.73 billion, emerging Europe's biggest insurer said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected pretax profit to fall 7.5 percent to 147 million euros on steady premiums of 2.73 billion.
($1 = 0.7325 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)
OTTAWA, April 18 Resales of Canadian homes rose 1.1 percent in March from February and prices were up 18.6 percent from a year earlier as strong demand in Toronto offset cooling elsewhere, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.