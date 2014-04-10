By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, April 10 Vienna Insurance
expects to make a profit in Romania this year, its chief
executive said, after a 75 million euro ($104 million) writedown
in 2013 due to tough competition.
"We have good signs that it will improve significantly and
expect to turn Romania positive this year," Peter Hagen told a
news conference after the company reported final 2013 results on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by Erica Billingham)