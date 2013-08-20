EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
VIENNA Aug 20 Vienna Insurance Group has taken a 75 million euro ($100 million) writedown of goodwill to reflect a more pessimistic view of prospects for its non-life business in Romania, it said on Tuesday.
"In line with the group's traditionally cautious valuation policy an extraordinary mid-year impairment test of the goodwill of the segment Romania non-life was made, based on current data of the first six months of 2013," leading to the impairment charge, it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.