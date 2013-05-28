BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA May 28 Vienna Insurance estimated its one-time costs for meeting new Solvency II insurance market regulations at 100 million euros ($129 million).
Chief Executive Peter Hagen gave the estimate to journalists at a news conference on Tuesday following the insurer's announcement of first-quarter results.
Solvency II is an EU insurance market directive.
($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Keiron Henderson)
May 31 Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to falling oil prices. Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated global oil market. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zeal