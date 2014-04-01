VIENNA, April 1 Vienna Insurance Group
saw double-digit premium growth in Ukraine in the first two
months of the year despite the country's political tensions with
Russia over Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula, the
Austrian group said.
"In local currency terms, premium income increased by 16.2
percent to the equivalent of around 11.4 million euros ($15.7
million) in the first two months of 2014. Premium income in the
non-life segment rose by 15.5 percent and by an impressive
32.0 percent in the life insurance," it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham)