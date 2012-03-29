HANOI, March 29 Vietcombank, Vietnam's fourth largest lender by assets, plans to raise $1 billion by selling bonds in the international markets, its chairman said.

The debt, with terms of up to 10 years, could be issued in 2012, pending shareholders' approval, Chairman Nguyen Hoa Binh said in a report, which was seen by Reuters on Thursday and will be delivered to a shareholder meeting scheduled for April 2. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)