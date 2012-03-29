* Debt could be issued in 2012 pending shareholder approval
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, March 29 Vietcombank, Vietnam's
fourth-largest lender by assets, plans to raise $1 billion
selling bonds in international markets, its chairman said.
The debt, with terms of up to 10 years, could be issued in
2012 pending shareholder approval, Nguyen Hoa Binh said in a
report seen by Reuters on Thursday. The report was scheduled to
be delivered to shareholders at a meeting on April 2.
Hanoi-based Vietcombank, 15 percent owned by Japan's Mizuho
Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group, also
needs permission from the central bank to sell the debt.
Binh said proceeds will be used to supplement medium- and
long-term foreign currency funds of Vietcombank, also known as
the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam.
Foreign currency funds account for 30 percent of the total
deposits at Vietcombank and foreign currency loans account for
about a third of its outstanding loans.
In January Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the
long-term rating for Vietcombank to stable from negative and
affirmed the "B+/B" counterparty credit ratings. It said
Vietcombank's capital and earnings would be weak.
Vietcombank shares closed down 1 percent at 28,700 dong.
Vietnam is seeking to improve its image in the international
financial markets as its companies and banks turn more and more
to overseas investors for funds at a time when foreign
investment in the southeast Asian nation is declining.
Vietcombank may have to raise funds at higher costs after a
scandal at state shipbuilder Vinashin, said Quach Manh Hao,
deputy director of Thang Long Securities.
He was referring to Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group,
which nearly went bankrupt in 2010 under almost $4.5 billion of
debt after it became overextended and was hit by a slump in ship
orders amid the global financial crisis.
"The (Vietcombank) plan is highly feasible, and higher costs
may be offset by the country's positive economic outlook because
the interest among foreign investors in Vietnam's banking sector
is rising," Hao said.
Standard Chartered Bank said it will advise the
Vietnam government on improving its sovereign credit rating as
Vietnam seeks to attract more foreign investment.
Vietcombank's plan to raise overseas bonds follow those by
other Vietnamese companies and VietinBank. Vincom Joint
Stock Co, Vietnam's leading real estate developer, said
it had raised $185 million via five-year dollar bonds, at an
annual coupon of 5 percent, and plans to list them on the
Singapore stock exchange.
VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender
by assets, has begun roadshows to sell bonds in Asia, Europe and
the United States, which could involve an issue of $500 million.
($1=20,800 dong)
(Additional reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Matt Driskill and
David Holmes)