HANOI Nov 13 Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank

* Q3 net profit dropped 0.13 percent from last year to 1.042 trillion dong ($48.9 million), it said in a statement

* Total assets as at Sept. 30 were up 13 percent from the end of last year to 530.23 trillion dong

* Bad debt accounted for 2.54 percent of outstanding loans on Sept. 30, down from 2.73 percent at the end of 2013

* Vietcombank is the country's biggest listed bank by market value and is 15 percent owned by Japan's Mizuho Corp Bank, Thomson Reuters data showed. Further company coverage: ($1=21,290 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)