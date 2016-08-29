* GIC to become third-biggest shareholder of Vietcombank

* Deal at 25 pct discount to lender's $6.9 bln mkt value-sources

* Vietnam banks seeing strong credit growth on rebounding economy (Adds details on pricing, quotes from GIC and Vietcombank)

By Saeed Azhar

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Singapore's GIC is buying a 7.7 percent stake in Vietnam's biggest lender Vietcombank for about $400 million, two sources familiar with the matter said, in the sovereign wealth fund's first major investment in the country's banking sector.

GIC will purchase nearly 306 million new shares in Vietcombank as part of the deal, the fund said in a statement on Monday without disclosing the value of the transaction. The sources, however, said the deal is priced at a nearly 25 percent discount to Vietcombank's current market value of $6.9 billion.

The stake purchase by GIC, which has holdings in some of the biggest global financial institutions such as UBS and HSBC Holdings PLC, is a vote of confidence in the Southeast Asian nation's banking sector, once ridden with bad debts.

Vietnamese banks have enjoyed strong credit growth backed by a rebounding economy, while bad debts in the banking system have fallen from historic highs in 2012.

GIC declined to comment beyond what it said in the statement. Vietcombank could not be immediately reached for a comment. The sources asked not to be named because the information is not public.

The deal announcement came during the visit to Singapore of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, who arrived on a three-day state visit on Sunday.

In the statement, the Singapore fund said the investment reflects its confidence in Vietnam's long-term growth potential and that it expects the bank, whose shares have risen by more than a fifth in the past three months, can capitalise on the strong growth trajectory of the country's banking industry.

Once the deal is completed, GIC would be the third-biggest investor in the lender after the State Bank of Vietnam, which currently owns a 77 percent stake, and Japan's Mizuho Bank , which holds a 15 percent share.

"Should this agreement be approved by the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, it would represent an important milestone for the long-term co-operation between GIC and Vietcombank," said Nghiem Xuan Thanh, chairman, Vietcombank's board of directors, in a statement.

Reuters had reported earlier this month GIC is in talks to own a stake of at least 7 percent in Vietcombank in what would be the sovereign wealth fund's second major investment in Vietnam this year.

Credit Suisse acted as placement agent and financial adviser to Vietcombank. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE and My Pham in HANOI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)