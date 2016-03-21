HANOI, March 21 Vietcombank, Vietnam's
top lender by market value, plans to sell new shares to foreign
investors, equivalent to 10 percent of existing stock, to meet
capital requirements and fund strategic activities, bank
officials said.
The lender is working with Credit Suisse to study potential
investors and expects a deal to come this year, bank board
member Le Thi Hoa told Reuters.
Japan's Mizuho Bank, which owns 15 percent of
Vietcombank, will buy more shares to at least maintain their
current ownership ratio, and may increase their ownership up to
20 percent, Hoa said.
Vietnam law prevents one foreign investor from holding more
than 20 percent of a bank.
Vietcombank will seek shareholder approval for the plan on
April 15.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)