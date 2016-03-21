* Lender is working with Credit Suisse on potential
investors
* Mizuho to buy shares to maintain 15 pct stake, may
increase that
(Recasts with estimated value of the deal)
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI, March 21 Vietcombank, Vietnam's
top lender by market value, plans to issue new shares to
foreign investors, equivalent to 10 percent of existing stock
and worth an estimated $510 million, aiming to meet capital
requirements.
The lender is working with Credit Suisse to study potential
investors and expects a deal to come this year, bank board
member Le Thi Hoa told Reuters.
Japan's Mizuho Bank, which owns 15 percent of
Vietcombank, will buy more shares to at least maintain its
current ownership ratio, and may increase its ownership to as
much as 20 percent, she said.
Vietcombank will look for another foreign investor, Hoa
said, as Mizuho cannot buy all of the shares to be issued due to
Vietnam law that prevents one foreign investor from holding more
than 20 percent of a bank. Total foreign ownership is capped at
30 percent.
A spokesman for Mizuho was not immediately available for
comment due to a public holiday in Japan.
"We are in contact with investors that Credit Suisse
introduced," Hoa said, adding that a formal approach is pending
approval of the plan at its April 15 general shareholders
meeting.
The lender had $30.2 billion in assets as of end 2015. The
new share issue is worth $510 million at current market prices.
Dau Thi Van Anh, banking analyst at Ho Chi Minh Securities,
said that while details on pricing and trading limit conditions
for the new shares are not yet available, the issue would be
worth considering given the quality and credibility of the
lender.
"VCB has always been the top choice among Vietnamese listed
banks, given its leading position based on competitive
advantages like low capital costs, diverse sources of revenue,
careful risk management and healthy assets," Van Anh said.
Vietcombank shares were trading 2.4 percent higher on
Monday.
($1 = 22,294 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)