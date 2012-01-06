HANOI Jan 6 Vietcombank, Vietnam's fourth-largest lender by assets, booked a gross profit in 2011 of 5.7 trillion dong ($271 million), up 4 percent from the previous year, Chairman Nguyen Hoa Binh told reporters on Friday.

Vietcombank, or the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam, had total assets of 369.2 trillion dong at the end of last year, up 20.3 percent from 2010, a statement from the bank said.

Its gross profit target for 2012 was 6.5 trillion dong, a 14 percent increase over last year, the statement said. ($1=21,031 dong) (Reporting by Ngo thi Ngoc Chau; Writing by John Ruwitch)