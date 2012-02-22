BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
HANOI Feb 22 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam in 2011:
Unit: million dong
Item *2011 2010
Total assets 366,750,050 307,621,338
Gross profit 5,730,193 5,568,850
Net profit 4,241,145 4,303,042
NOTE: * Vietcombank did not say if the figures were audited.
VCB's shares closed up 4.46 percent at 28,100 dong each on Wednesday. ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.