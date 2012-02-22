HANOI Feb 22 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam in 2011:

Unit: million dong

Item *2011 2010

Total assets 366,750,050 307,621,338

Gross profit 5,730,193 5,568,850

Net profit 4,241,145 4,303,042

NOTE: * Vietcombank did not say if the figures were audited.

VCB's shares closed up 4.46 percent at 28,100 dong each on Wednesday. ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)