HANOI, April 15 Vietcombank, Vietnam's
top lender by market value, reported an estimated pre-tax profit
of 2.3 trillion dong ($103.11 million) for the first quarter, up
61.7 percent from a year earlier.
Solid credit growth and lower provision for bad debts, which
fell to 1.76 percent of loans by the end of March, were the main
drivers for the increase in profit, Chairman Nghiem Xuan Thanh
told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting on
Friday.
Vietcombank, 15 percent owned by Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd
, is targeting a modest 10 percent growth in 2016 net
profit. The bank's pre-tax profit grew 17 percent in 2015.
Vietcombank also plans to issue new shares to foreign
investors, equivalent to 10 percent of existing stock and worth
an estimated $510 million, aiming to meet capital requirements
and to expand businesses.
($1 = 22,307 dong)
