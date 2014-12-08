HANOI Dec 8 The Vietnam Commercial Bank for
Industry and Trade (VietinBank)
* VietinBank signs $139-million syndicated loan with five
Taiwanese banks, arranged by Cathay United Bank, it said in a
statement, without giving details of the credit.
* Says the loan helps boost its foreign exchange funds to
meet corporate clients' needs.
* VietinBank, Vietnam's biggest listed bank in terms of
assets, is 19.73 percent owned by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)