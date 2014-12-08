HANOI Dec 8 The Vietnam Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank)

* VietinBank signs $139-million syndicated loan with five Taiwanese banks, arranged by Cathay United Bank, it said in a statement, without giving details of the credit.

* Says the loan helps boost its foreign exchange funds to meet corporate clients' needs.

* VietinBank, Vietnam's biggest listed bank in terms of assets, is 19.73 percent owned by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

