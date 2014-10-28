HANOI Oct 28 VietinBank, Vietnam's
largest partly private bank.
* The Hanoi-based bank is expected to post an annual credit
growth of 14-15 percent, Deputy General Director Bui Nhu Y told
a central bank briefing
* Lending as of Oct. 28 has grown 6.5 percent since the end
of 2013, Y said
* Vietnam's banking sector expects annual credit growth at
12 percent this year
* In late September Moody's Investors Service affirmed the
rating of VietinBank with stable outlook
* VietinBank is 19.73 percent owned by Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, 5.39 percent by IFC Asset Management
Company and 2.63 percent by the International Finance
Corporation, based on Reuters dataFurther company coverage:
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by
Sunil Nair)