HANOI Oct 11 VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest listed bank by market value, has signed a $117 million credit agreement to fund the purchase by budget airline Jetstar Pacific of Airbus A320 aircraft, the carrier said on Tuesday.

Jetstar Pacific, 70 percent-owned by flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and 30 percent held by Australia's Qantas Airways , will take delivery of 10 of the European aircraft maker's A320s in 2017, Jetstar Pacific Chief Executive Officer Le Hong Ha said in a statement.

The purchase, worth about $1 billion at list prices, was finalised last month during a visit to Vietnam by French President Francois Hollande. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)