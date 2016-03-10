HANOI, March 10 VietinBank, Vietnam's
second biggest bank by market value, said on Thursday it has
signed a $200-million syndicated loan with 18 foreign banks, led
by BNP Paribas and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank
.
Other banks include Commerzbank AG, State Bank of
India, BDO Unibank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank
, Taiwan Business Bank, Far Eastern
International Bank and Export-Import Bank of China
.
The foreign currency loan will provide credit for
manufacturing and business activity at corporate clients,
VietinBank said in a statement on its website.
The statement did not disclose the term or the interest rate
of the deal.
