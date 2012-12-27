HANOI Dec 27 VietinBank, Vietnam's
second-biggest partly private lender by assets, will sell a 20
percent stake to Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ for 15.46
trillion dong ($743 million), the biggest stake available to
foreign investors.
The Hanoi-based bank will issue new shares to the Japanese
lender in the largest-ever merger and acquisition deal in
Vietnam's banking industry, VietinBank said in a statement on
Thursday.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi is a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc.
