HANOI Jan 5 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, reported on Thursday that its gross profit last year surged 76 percent from 2010 to 8.11 trillion dong ($385.5 million), far higher than it projected.

The Hanoi-based lender said in a statement it was targeting a 20 percent increase in gross profit this year from 2011, bringing the profit to around $462.5 million.

"The bank will speed up the equitisation process," the statement quoted Pham Huy Hung, VietinBank's chairman, as saying at a meeting on its business plans for this year. "Equitisation" is the term Vietnamese officials use to describe the process of partial privatisation.

The lender has been in talks to sell a 15 percent stake to Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia, but it had not finalised the deal by the end of last year as planned because of price issues, a central bank official has said.

VietinBank, 10 percent owned by the International Finance Corp, had raised its total assets to 460.4 trillion dong ($21.9 billion), up 25.4 percent from the beginning of 2011, the statement said. It has projected assets to rise 20 percent this year from 2011 to around $26.28 billion.

Non-performing loans accounted for 0.74 percent out of the lender's total credit and it has projected to keep bad debts at below 3 percent this year, the statement said.

Bad debts at Vietnamese banks could rise to between 3.6 percent and 3.8 percent of total loans by the end of 2011, central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh said in November.

($1 = 21,026 dong)